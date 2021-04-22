Stoney Mack is a social media star who is getting national attention for his yo-yo skills. Jennifer catches up with the Lexington 7th grader to find out about his recent appearance on the TV show “Game of Talents” and his big plans for the future. Follow him on Instagram at yoyo_mack8.
Lexington 7th grader, Stoney Mack, getting national attention for yo-yo skills
Posted at 2:32 PM, Apr 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-22 14:32:31-04
