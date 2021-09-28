For the past 18 years, Heather Moncrief has answered 911 calls for help in Lexington. Now she is being honored for her work. Congratulations to the 911 communications supervisor on being named the Kentucky Telecommunicator of the Year.
Lexington 911 dispatcher honored as Kentucky Telecommunicator of the Year
Posted at 1:29 PM, Sep 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-28 13:30:17-04
