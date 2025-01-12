Lexington actress/chef cooking up new projects in 2025

Chanel Minnifield moved from Lexington to Los Angeles to chase her dreams as an actress and vegan chef. We first introduced you to her when she was starring in her own cooking show, "Yes! That's Vegan!" In 2024 she was featured in the Oscar-nominated film "Rustin," and 2025 is shaping up to be another big year with film and cooking projects. She joins Jennifer Palumbo to talk about her upcoming roles and share her vegan chicken and waffles.

Chanel Minnifield

Facebook: Chanel Minnifield

Instagram: chanelchanel5

TikTok: CookingwithChanel

Chanel Minnifield's Vegan Chicken and Waffles

Waffles

● 1 cup flour

● 1⁄4 cup flax meal

● 1 tbsp baking powder

● 3 tbsp sugar

● 1⁄4 cup plant-based milk (or 1⁄2 cup if not using hot water)

● 1⁄4 cup hot water

● 1⁄4 tsp vanilla extract

● 1⁄2 tbsp oil

Chicken

● Dry Mix

○ Kentucky Kernel Seasoned Flour

● Wet Mix

○ 2 cups Just Egg

○ 1⁄4 cup of the dry mix

○ 1 tbsp hot sauce

● Chicken Substitute

○ Tree oyster mushrooms

Instructions

For the Waffles

1. In a mixing bowl, combine flour, flax meal, baking powder, and sugar.

2. Add plant-based milk, hot water, vanilla extract, and oil. Stir until smooth.

3. Let the batter rest for 1–2 minutes.

4. Pour the batter into a preheated waffle maker and cook according to the manufacturer's

instructions until golden brown.

For the Fried "Chicken"

1. Prepare the Mushrooms:

○ Wash the tree oyster mushrooms thoroughly.

○ Pat dry and ensure all moisture is removed for the best texture.

2. Coat the Mushrooms:

○ Dip the mushrooms into the wet mix, ensuring they are fully coated.

○ Transfer them to the dry mix, fully coating each piece.

○ Shake off any excess coating.

3. Fry the Mushrooms:

○ Heat oil in a deep fryer or skillet to maintain a steady temperature of 300–350°F.

○ Fry larger mushroom pieces for 14–16 minutes and smaller pieces for 8–10

minutes, turning as needed for even cooking.

○ Remove the mushrooms once golden and crispy, and place them on a paper

towel-lined plate to drain excess oil.

Serve:

Plate the waffles and top with crispy fried mushrooms. Add your favorite vegan butter and maple

syrup for a classic chicken and waffles experience!

Enjoy! 🍴