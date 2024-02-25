Lexington actress in Oscar-nominated film 'Rustin'

Lexington native Chanel Minnifield has a role in the Oscar-nominated film "Rustin." The Netflix project, produced by Barack and Michelle Obama, tells the true story of Bayard Rustin. The civil rights activist helped organize the 1963 March on Washington with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Minnifield plays the role of Anne Moody who took part in a 1963 sit-in in Jackson, Mississippi.

The former host of the cooking show, "Yes! That's Vegan!" also shares her vegan cinnamon rolls.

Vegan Cinnamon Rolls

Vegan Roll out dough (I like, Immaculate Baking Company All Natural Crescent Rolls)

Filling

1 cup packed brown sugar

1 cup white sugar

1TBSP cinnamon

2/3 cup vegan butter melted

Icing



4 oz vegan butter room temperature



3//4 c powdered sugar

Vanilla and salt to taste

Directions

