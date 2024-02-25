Lexington actress in Oscar-nominated film 'Rustin'

Lexington native Chanel Minnifield has a role in the Oscar-nominated film "Rustin." The Netflix project, produced by Barack and Michelle Obama, tells the true story of Bayard Rustin. The civil rights activist helped organize the 1963 March on Washington with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Minnifield plays the role of Anne Moody who took part in a 1963 sit-in in Jackson, Mississippi.
The former host of the cooking show, "Yes! That's Vegan!" also shares her vegan cinnamon rolls.
Vegan Cinnamon Rolls
- Vegan Roll out dough (I like, Immaculate Baking Company All Natural Crescent Rolls)
Filling
- 1 cup packed brown sugar
- 1 cup white sugar
- 1TBSP cinnamon
- 2/3 cup vegan butter melted
Icing
- 4 oz vegan butter room temperature
- 3//4 c powdered sugar
- Vanilla and salt to taste
Directions
- Roll out dough! Pinch the dough together in parts where it is trying to split apart. Your dough should be in the shape of a rectangle.
- Pour all filling ingredients into bowl and quickly mix together
- Spread evenly the filling leaving about a ½” space on one edge to fold over
- Roll up and slice into rolls and place in baking pan
- Follow banking instructions on dough.
- While baking, make icing by mixing in ingredients into mixer and mix until creamy.
- Let cool slightly then spread over icing topping