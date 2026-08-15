Lexington African-American Sports Hall of Fame to honor nearly 20 inductees this September

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Lexington African-American Sports Hall of Fame, also known as LAASHOF, honors the best athletes, coaches, teams, officials, and supporters. The 2026 class features nearly 20 inductees including Robert "Nimbo" Hammons, Jaron Brown, and Dougie Allen.

The organization is getting ready for the fifth annual LAASHOF Induction Gala on Sep. 19 at the Central Bank Center and a new race, the Roots & Heritage 3K, on September 12 at the Historic Lyric Theater.

Gala emcees Murray Garvin and Kiyon Jenkins join Jennifer Palumbo to talk about the events and how the community can get involved.

Learn more at Home | LAASHOF - Lexington African American Sports Hall Of Fame.