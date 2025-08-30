Lexington author's debut novel gets national recognition

A Lexington author is getting national recognition for her debut novel. Beth Pride wrote Back to Blue Holly (2025) which was named the National Indie Excellence Awards Finalist in Women's Fiction. The book is a feel-good novel about second chances, small-town drama, and the unexpected ways we find our place and our people. In 2022, Pride published the highly acclaimed Commonwealth of Kentucky Project with artist Kelly Brewer. Follow Beth Pride at Beth Pride.

Beth Pride Book Signing

When: Saturday, September 6, 2025 from 1:00-3:00 p.m.

Where: Joseph-Beth Booksellers, 161 Lexington Green Circle