Lexington author's latest project gets rave reviews

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) —Whitney Collins is an award-winning author in Lexington including the 2020 American Shorter Fiction prize and the 2020 Pushcart Prize. Her latest book, "Big Bad," is getting rave reviews. She shares the story behind the book and her passion for writing. Learn more about her at whitneycollins.com.
Posted at 2:33 PM, May 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-17 14:33:55-04
