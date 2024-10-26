Lexington baker Brandi Romines' Halloween & UK treats

Brandi Romines has made a name for herself on Netflix's hit show, Baking Impossible, her hilarious Instagram videos, and her creative creations. The owner of Happy as a Lark Cakes in Lexington stops by to talk to Jennifer Palumbo and share a spooky snack for Halloween and her favorite University of Kentucky tailgating treats. All UK orders must be placed by the Monday before gameday.

Brandi Romines

Owner, Happy as a Lark Cakes in Lexington

Website: Custom cakes, wedding cakes and baked goods serving the entire state of Kentucky!

Instagram: @kycakemaker

