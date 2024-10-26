Watch Now
CommunityBest of the Bluegrass

Actions

Lexington baker Brandi Romines' Halloween & UK treats

BrandiRominesBOTB.png
Posted
and last updated

Brandi Romines has made a name for herself on Netflix's hit show, Baking Impossible, her hilarious Instagram videos, and her creative creations. The owner of Happy as a Lark Cakes in Lexington stops by to talk to Jennifer Palumbo and share a spooky snack for Halloween and her favorite University of Kentucky tailgating treats. All UK orders must be placed by the Monday before gameday.

Brandi Romines
Owner, Happy as a Lark Cakes in Lexington
Website: Custom cakes, wedding cakes and baked goods serving the entire state of Kentucky!
Instagram: @kycakemaker

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Bluegrass Weekly Newlsetter

It's Free! Signup today!