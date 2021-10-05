Lexington baker Brandi Romines on new Netflix reality show 'Baking Impossible'

A Lexington baker puts her talents to the test on a new Netflix reality show. Brandi Romines is a contestant on "Baking Impossible" which brings together bakers and engineers to bake and build amazing creations. The grand prize is $100,000. The show debuts on Wednesday, October 6. Brandi Romines is the owner of Happy As A Lark Cakes. Learn more about her business at www.happyasalarkcakes.com/.