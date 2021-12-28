Lexington baker lands on Netflix's 'Baking Impossible'

Lexington baker Brandi Romines put her skills to the test on the first season of the Netflix series "Baking Impossible." The show featured teams of talented bakers and engineers. The owner of Happy As A Lark Cakes finished second runner-up and is excited to be back home doing what she loves. You can learn more about her at https://www.happyasalarkcakes.com/.
Posted at 2:12 PM, Dec 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-28 14:12:41-05
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.