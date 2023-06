A Lexington boy is starring in his first feature film. Nine-year-old Grant Stevens stars in “Little Town.”

The new film by award-winning filmmaker Dani Menkin is a heartwarming story about a father and son’s road trip.

Stevens and Menkin stop by Best of the Bluegrass to talk to Jennifer Palumbo.

For more information about “Little Town” visit https://www.heyjudeproductions.com/.