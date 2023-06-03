Lexington business gives back to veterans

Fayette Heating & Air is serving those who served our country. Nominations are now being accepted for its annual campaign called “It’s Cool To Be A Vet.” Every year the Lexington business gives new cooling systems to deserving veterans or active duty military members. For more information and to nominate someone, call (859) 695-6893 or visit here.
Posted at 7:30 PM, Jun 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-03 19:30:13-04
