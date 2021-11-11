Lexington business honors a veteran with a special gift

On this Veterans Day, we honor all the brave men and women who have served our country and protected our freedom. A Lexington business is honoring a veteran with a special gift. Rosa Cannon is retired from the U.S. Air Force. She enlisted right after high school and served as a medical service specialist. We were there as Comfort Heating and Air gave Cannon a new heating and cooling system for her home.
Posted at 1:35 PM, Nov 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-11 13:35:57-05
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.