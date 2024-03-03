Watch Now
Lexington Catholic High School serves students and the community

Posted at 7:30 PM, Mar 02, 2024
Lexington Catholic High School has been serving students of all faith traditions since 1951 by providing a high-quality, Catholic, college-preparatory education that fosters the spiritual ideals and moral values of the Gospel. Lexington's only Catholic high school is part of the mission of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Lexington. If you would like to learn more, you can contact the school to schedule a tour.

2250 Clays Mill Road, Lexington

Schedule a tour:

(859) 277-7183

