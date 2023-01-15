Watch Now
Lexington celebrates 50th anniversary of MLK Day

Posted at 7:00 PM, Jan 14, 2023
Lexington is getting ready for its 50th annual celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Monday, January 16.

The city has one of the oldest MLK Day events in the country.

This year's theme is "A Half Century of Lighting Candles of Hope Against the Threat of Darkness."

Events include the sold-out Unity Breakfast, Freedom March at 1:00 p.m. and the Commemorative Program at 2:00 p.m. at the Central Bank Center in downtown Lexington.

Learn more at https://www.1079thebeat.com/2022/12/09/50th-mlk/.

