Lexington Challenger Tennis Tournament

Some of the biggest names in professional tennis, from Naomi Osaka to Frances Tiafoe, have competed in the Lexington Challenger. This year's tournament will be on July 30 through August 6 at the Hilary J. Boone Tennis Complex on the University of Kentucky campus. Jennifer Palumbo takes you there to talk to 2022 champion Katie Swan and tournament director Diane Atchison. Get more information at https://lexingtonchallenger.com/.