Lexington chef competes on Food Network, cooks on Best of the Bluegrass

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington chef Sam Fore is a contestant on the latest season of Food Network's 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing. The James Beard finalist is one of 24 talented chefs taking on 24 challenges over the course of 24 straight hours.

Fore is competing for the grand prize of $100,000, the biggest prize in the show's history. 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing premieres Sunday, April 26th at 8pm on Food Network and streams the next day on HBO Max and discovery+.

Sam Fore joins Jennifer Palumbo to discuss her latest projects and make her delicious cheese and onion roti.

Fore is celebrating ten years of Tuk Tuk with Tuk Tuk Snack Shop Pop Ups in Lexington. They are every Saturday in April.