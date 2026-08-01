Lexington Community Book Garden helps children read, access free books

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Lexington Community Book Garden is a city‑wide effort to make children’s books easy to find, easy to enjoy, and easy to share.
This edition of "Backroads to Better Money" with Commonwealth Credit Union explores how this initiative came to life, why it matters, and what it means for the future of families in Fayette County.
Patty Smith, Chief Brand and Advocacy Officer at Commonwealth Credit Union, and Sharon Mofield‑Boswell, Director of Family and Community Engagement with Fayette County Public Schools, join Jennifer Palumbo.
To learn more about CCU's free financial education programs or community resources, visit Commonwealth Credit Union | Credit Union in Kentucky or email FinEd@cwcu.org.
Find a Community Book Garden near you:
- Alcove at Russell Cave – 750 Ward Drive
- Black and Williams Center – 498 Georgetown Street
- CCU Sir Barton Branch – 2540 Sir Barton Way
- Greenhouse 17 – 4400 Briar Hill Road
- Westminster Community Center – 1510 Versailles Road
- YMCA North – 381 West Loudon Avenue