Lexington Community Book Garden helps children read, access free books

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Lexington Community Book Garden is a city‑wide effort to make children’s books easy to find, easy to enjoy, and easy to share.

This edition of "Backroads to Better Money" with Commonwealth Credit Union explores how this initiative came to life, why it matters, and what it means for the future of families in Fayette County.

Patty Smith, Chief Brand and Advocacy Officer at Commonwealth Credit Union, and Sharon Mofield‑Boswell, Director of Family and Community Engagement with Fayette County Public Schools, join Jennifer Palumbo.

To learn more about CCU's free financial education programs or community resources, visit Commonwealth Credit Union | Credit Union in Kentucky or email FinEd@cwcu.org.

Find a Community Book Garden near you:

