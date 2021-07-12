Watch
Lexington dietitian Amanda Nighbert talks cutting back on empty calories

Eating healthy and exercising may not give you the results you want if you drink too much alcohol. Lexington dietitian Amanda Nighbert has tips to help you cut back on the empty calories.
Posted at 3:26 PM, Jul 12, 2021
Get more tips at https://amandanighbert.com/.

