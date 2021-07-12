Eating healthy and exercising may not give you the results you want if you drink too much alcohol. Lexington dietitian Amanda Nighbert has tips to help you cut back on the empty calories. Get more tips at https://amandanighbert.com/.
Lexington dietitian Amanda Nighbert talks cutting back on empty calories
Posted at 3:26 PM, Jul 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-12 15:26:17-04
