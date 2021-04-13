Lexington dog is finalist in American Humane Hero Dog Awards

A Lexington dog is a hometown hero getting national attention. Matilda is a four-year-old therapy dog who's a finalist for the American Humane Hero Dog Awards. CASA of Lexington canine handler Liz Noffsinger tells us how Matilda helps children who've been neglected or abused. You can vote for Matilda until May 6 at herodogawards.org.
Posted at 1:37 PM, Apr 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-13 13:37:00-04
