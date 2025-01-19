Lexington educator Gerry Brooks brings laughter to millions of followers 

Gerry Brooks spent years working in Central Kentucky classrooms, and now the Lexington educator is reaching a new audience as a comedian and motivational speaker with millions of followers on social media. He joins Jennifer Palumbo to talk about his journey, his lessons with laughter, his messages for teachers and students, and his exciting new comedy project. Gerry Brooks will be joining the Bored Teachers Saved by the Beach Comedy Fest on July 10-13, 2025, in Riviera Maya, Mexico. Learn more at https://www.boredteachers.com/post/saved-by-the-beach.

Gerry Brooks

Website: HOME | Gerrybrooks

Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube: gerrybrooksprin