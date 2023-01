Gerry Brooks has turned his educational experiences into viral videos that have made him a social media star with more than three million followers.

He joins Jennifer Palumbo to reflect on 2022 and look ahead to 2023.

He tours the country speaking at schools and conferences, and he also shares his humor as part of the Bored Teachers Comedy Tour which will make a stop in Lexington this year.

You can follow Gerry Brooks in his social media accounts and his website https://www.gerrybrooksprin.com.