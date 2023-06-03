Lexington educator Gerry Brooks shares lessons with laughter

Gerry Brooks is an educator, author, public speaker, and social media star. The former Fayette County principal has millions of followers who enjoy his viral videos about life inside and outside the classroom. He joins Jennifer Palumbo to share his new YouTube series, his message for the Class of 2023, and more. Follow him on social media and his website https://www.gerrybrooksprin.com/.
Posted at 7:30 PM, Jun 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-03 19:30:13-04
