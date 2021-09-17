Lexington Fire Department celebrates 150 years of serving the community

The Lexington Fire Department is celebrating 150 years of serving the community. It is hosting two weeks of free events for the public. There will be a parade on Sunday, September 19 at 6 p.m. that will go from Midland Avenue to Main Street and finish at Mill Street. The department is also teaming up with the Kentucky Blood Center for a blood drive on Tuesday, September 28 from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 2205 Thunderstick Drive. The festivities will wrap up with the Fire Prevention and Wellness Festival on Sunday, October 3 from 2-6 p.m. at Masterson Station Park. For a complete list of all the events go to https://www.lexingtonky.gov/calendar.