Lexington Fire Department honors hometown heroes

The Lexington Fire Department honored hometown heroes at its 19th Annual Awards Banquet at the Embassy Suites. Jennifer Palumbo, host of Best of the Bluegrass, emceed the ceremony with Battalion Chief Derek Roberts. She also honored the brave men and women of EC3, EC8, Engine 2, and Ladder 5 who helped her son when he was involved in a serious crash in November 2025. 

