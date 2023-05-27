Lexington folksinger marks a milestone

Award-winning folksinger Michael Johnathon is marking a milestone.

The Lexington native has just released his 20th album, ‘Garden of Silence.’

He is also celebrating more than 1,000 episodes of ‘Woodsongs Old-Time Radio Hour.’

He hosts the show on Monday nights at the Lyric Theatre in downtown Lexington that has millions of listeners around the world.

Johnathon recently launched the Woodsongs Kids TV series which just won the Silver Award at the 44th annual Telly Awards.

He joins Jennifer Palumbo to share his latest projects and perform his single ‘Front Porch.’

Follow him at https://www.michaeljohnathon.com/ and https://www.woodsongs.com/.

