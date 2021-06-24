Lexington Humane Society holding $25 adoption event

Join the Lexington Humane Society this Friday and Saturday, June 25 – 26, at our Main Adoption Center located at 1600 Old Frankfort Pike and the Everyday Adoption Center at PetSmart in Hamburg for $25 adoption fees on animals available, thanks to CHI Saint Joseph Health!

All adoptions include spay/neuter, microchip with registration, up-to-date vaccinations, free vet wellness exam, and more. The Lexington Humane Society will have special adoption hours of 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. (Main Adoption Center) and 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. (Everyday Adoption Center).

$25 adoption fees up to 150 adoptions. Puppies are excluded from this event. All cats/kittens must leave in an approved carrier and all dogs must leave with a leash/collar. $8 Fayette County city license fee not included (if applicable). All adoptions must begin by 6:30 p.m. No holds can be placed on animals during this event.