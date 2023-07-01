Lexington Junior League Charity Horse Show

The Lexington Junior League Horse Show returns to the Kentucky Horse Park from Monday, July 10, through Saturday, July 15, 2023. Since it started in 1937, it has grown to be the world’s largest outdoor American Saddlebred show and the first leg of the Saddlebred Triple Crown. Jennifer Palumbo takes you to Rolex Stadium for a preview of this year’s event that gives back to good causes in the Bluegrass. Learn more here.