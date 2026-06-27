Lexington Junior League Charity Horse Show celebrates 90 years in the Bluegrass

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Lexington Junior League Charity Horse Show returns to the Kentucky Horse Park July 6–11, 2026, as it celebrates its 90th anniversary.

Founded in 1937 to help fund the Junior League of Lexington's community work, the Horse Show has grown into the world's largest outdoor American Saddlebred show and the first leg of the Saddlebred Triple Crown.

Today, the event attracts approximately 1,000 world-recognized competitors from across the United States and Canada and has raised more than $4 million for charitable and civic organizations throughout Central Kentucky while generating more than $5 million in revenue for local merchants.

Throughout the week, attendees can enjoy world-class equestrian competition, themed nights, shopping, food, family activities and opportunities to learn more about the American Saddlebred industry.