Lexington Junior League Charity Horse Show, the world's largest outdoor American Saddlebred show

The Lexington Junior League Charity Horse started in 1937 and has grown to be the world's largest outdoor American Saddlebred show. This year marks the 89th anniversary of the first leg of the Saddlebred "Triple Crown" that will be July 7-12, 2025, at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington. It features more than 1,000 world-recognized competitors from the United States and Canada and has raised more than $4 million for charitable and civic organizations in Central Kentucky.

Lexington Junior League Charity Horse Show

When: Monday, July 7 through Saturday, July 12, 2025

Where: Rolex Stadium Kentucky Horse Park, Lexington

Website: Lexington Junior League Charity Horse Show - lexington.jl.org

