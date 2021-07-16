A Lexington landmark is marking a milestone. The Parkette Drive-In at 1230 E. New Circle Road is celebrating 70 years in business. Co-owner Randy Kaplan joins us from the drive-in diner to look back on 70 years and share his favorite menu items. You can learn more about them at http://www.theparkette.com/.
Lexington landmark The Parkette Drive-In celebrating 70 years in business
Posted at 1:50 PM, Jul 16, 2021
