Lexington man returns to 'Naked and Afraid'

A Lexington man is baring it all again on national television. Andrew Shayde returns to reality TV on season 15 of the show “Naked and Afraid.”

Shayde is partnered with three other men in a remote area of South Africa trying to survive in the wild without clothes, food, or water.

This is his second time on the show. He did not complete the 21-day survival challenge during season 12 because he was sent home after suffering a life-threatening infection.

Shayde's episode airs Sunday, March 12 at 8:00 p.m. on Discovery and streams on Discovery+.

Back in Lexington, Andrew Shayde is the development director for Arbor Youth Services.

The non-profit helps children who are dealing with abuse or abandonment.

You can learn more at https://arborky.org/.