Lexington native Chanel Minnifield hosts "Yes! That's Vegan!".

Seven years ago, Chanel Minnifield left Lexington for Los Angeles to chase her dreams, and she has been working there ever since. In 2021 she realized her dream of hosting her own show. She created a cooking show called "Yes! That's Vegan!" that shares tips and tricks to make traditional dishes without using meat, dairy products or eggs. The show is so popular that it has been picked up for another season. "Yes! That's Vegan!" airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on Roku TV, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV. You can follow Chanel on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/chanelchanel5/?hl=en.