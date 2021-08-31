Enjoy a night of music, art, and nature at the Symphonic Stroll in Frankfort. Lexington Philharmonic musicians will perform at the Josephine Sculpture Park on Saturday, September 18 from 5-8 p.m. You can get tickets at https://josephinesculpturepark.org/event/lexphil/
Lexington Philharmonic musicians to perform at Symphonic Stroll in Frankfort
Posted at 2:27 PM, Aug 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-31 14:27:35-04
