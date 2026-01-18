Lexington Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The annual Polar Plunge is coming up in Lexington. Participants will jump into a pool of water at the Texas Roadhouse in the Beaumont Centre and raise money for Special Olympics Kentucky.

Special Olympics Kentucky provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

Sign up now at 2026 Lexington Plunge - Lexington Polar Plunge - Special Olympics Kentucky.

When: Saturday, February 7, 2026

Where: Texas Roadhouse, 3030 Lakecrest Circle, Lexington

Website: Lexington Polar Plunge - Special Olympics Kentucky