Lexington Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Kentucky

Lexington Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The annual Polar Plunge is coming up in Lexington. Participants will jump into a pool of water at the Texas Roadhouse in the Beaumont Centre and raise money for Special Olympics Kentucky.

Special Olympics Kentucky provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

Sign up now at 2026 Lexington Plunge - Lexington Polar Plunge - Special Olympics Kentucky.

When: Saturday, February 7, 2026
Where: Texas Roadhouse, 3030 Lakecrest Circle, Lexington
Website: Lexington Polar Plunge - Special Olympics Kentucky

