Watch
NewsCoronavirusCommunityBest of the Bluegrass

Actions

Lexington Public Library offers homework help

items.[0].videoTitle
The Lexington Public Library offers several free programs to help students, from kindergarten to high school. Starting September 7, students can get homework help and free snacks at the Village Branch on Versailles Road.
Posted at 1:52 PM, Sep 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-06 13:52:29-04

The Lexington Public Library offers several free programs to help students, from kindergarten to high school. Starting September 7, students can get homework help and free snacks at the Village Branch on Versailles Road. The program is Monday through Thursday from 3:30-5:30 p.m. when Fayette County Public Schools are in session. To learn more about that and the Destination Kindergarten program, call (859) 231-5500 or visit https://lexpublib.org/.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Give a Child a Book

Give A Child A Book