Lexington Public Library offers homework help

The Lexington Public Library offers several free programs to help students, from kindergarten to high school. Starting September 7, students can get homework help and free snacks at the Village Branch on Versailles Road. The program is Monday through Thursday from 3:30-5:30 p.m. when Fayette County Public Schools are in session. To learn more about that and the Destination Kindergarten program, call (859) 231-5500 or visit https://lexpublib.org/.