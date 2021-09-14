Lexington Public Safety hosting job fair this Saturday

Do you have what it takes to be a firefighter or police officer? You can find out at the Public Safety Job Fair on Saturday, September 18. The Department of Public Safety in Lexington is hiring firefighters, police officers, corrections officers, 911 dispatchers, and other positions. The job fair will be from 9 a.m. until noon at Fire Station Two at 1276 Eastland Drive. To see all of the current job openings, go to https://www.lexingtonky.gov/jobs.