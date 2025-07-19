Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CommunityBest of the Bluegrass

Actions

Lexington Restaurant Week: A taste of Mileta

Mileta at Fayette Mall
mileta.png
Posted
and last updated

Lexington Restaurant Week is a celebration of some of the best locally owned restaurants featuring special dishes and deals. It runs from July 17-27, 2025. Mileta at Fayette Mall is making its debut after opening in November 2024. The Italian-inspired restaurant features handmade pastas, small plates, raw bar, and seasonal dishes highlighting the best of the Bluegrass using international flavors as well as classic and modern technique. Proprietor and managing partner Dallas Rose and Executive Chef and partner Alex Green give Jennifer Palumbo a taste of the Lexington Restaurant Week menu.

Mileta at Fayette Mall
Where: 3565 Nicholasville Road, Lexington
Phone: (859) 484-7561
Website: Mileta
Lexington Restaurant Week menu and reservations: Menus - Lexington Restaurant Week

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Bluegrass Weekly Newlsetter

It's Free! Signup today!