Lexington Restaurant Week: A taste of Mileta

Lexington Restaurant Week is a celebration of some of the best locally owned restaurants featuring special dishes and deals. It runs from July 17-27, 2025. Mileta at Fayette Mall is making its debut after opening in November 2024. The Italian-inspired restaurant features handmade pastas, small plates, raw bar, and seasonal dishes highlighting the best of the Bluegrass using international flavors as well as classic and modern technique. Proprietor and managing partner Dallas Rose and Executive Chef and partner Alex Green give Jennifer Palumbo a taste of the Lexington Restaurant Week menu.

Mileta at Fayette Mall

Where: 3565 Nicholasville Road, Lexington

Phone: (859) 484-7561

Website: Mileta

Lexington Restaurant Week menu and reservations: Menus - Lexington Restaurant Week

