Lexington Restaurant Week at Bella Notte

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Bella Notte Italian Trattoria is celebrating 30 years in Lexington. It was founded three decades ago with a focus on quality and fresh ingredients that enhance natural flavor, allowing ingredients to speak for themselves.

Bella Notte will be featured in the 2026 Lexington Restaurant Week with specials that celebrate the restaurant's 30th anniversary.

Lexington Restaurant Week is from July 23 through August 2. You can find a list of specials and make reservations at Menus - Lexington Restaurant Week.