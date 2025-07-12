Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CommunityBest of the Bluegrass

Actions

Lexington Restaurant Week at Coles 735 Main

Lexington Restaurant Week at Coles 735 Main
cole a botb.png
Posted
and last updated

The 2025 Lexington Restaurant Week is coming up July 17-27 and celebrates dozens of the best locally owned restaurants featuring special dishes and deals. Coles 735 Main offers the best seasonal ingredients available, sourced from local farms and trusted purveyors. They believe that southern charm and hospitality mean treating guests like family. Cole Arimes, owner and executive chef of Coles 735 Main, gives Jennifer Palumbo a taste of their featured dishes during Lexington Restaurant Week including lobster bisque, warm brussels and house bacon, and beef shoulder tender. You can find Coles 735 Main's complete Lexington Restaurant Week menu at Menus - Lexington Restaurant Week.

Address: 735 East Main Street, Lexington
Phone: (859) 266-9000
Website: HOME
Lexington Restaurant Week Menu and Reservations: Menus - Lexington Restaurant Week

The Bourbon Cup: “Cookin’ with Bourbon in the Distillery District”
When: Monday, July 14 from 5:30-8:00 pm
Where: The Grand Hall at The Manchester Hotel, 941 Manchester Street, Lexington
Website: https://themanchesterky.com/experiences/#!/event/2e64b6d7-8999-4ddf-8a37-b4bff732450b

cole a botb.png

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Bluegrass Weekly Newlsetter

It's Free! Signup today!