Lexington Restaurant Week at Coles 735 Main

The 2025 Lexington Restaurant Week is coming up July 17-27 and celebrates dozens of the best locally owned restaurants featuring special dishes and deals. Coles 735 Main offers the best seasonal ingredients available, sourced from local farms and trusted purveyors. They believe that southern charm and hospitality mean treating guests like family. Cole Arimes, owner and executive chef of Coles 735 Main, gives Jennifer Palumbo a taste of their featured dishes during Lexington Restaurant Week including lobster bisque, warm brussels and house bacon, and beef shoulder tender. You can find Coles 735 Main's complete Lexington Restaurant Week menu at Menus - Lexington Restaurant Week.

Address: 735 East Main Street, Lexington

Phone: (859) 266-9000

Website: HOME

Lexington Restaurant Week Menu and Reservations: Menus - Lexington Restaurant Week

The Bourbon Cup: “Cookin’ with Bourbon in the Distillery District”

When: Monday, July 14 from 5:30-8:00 pm

Where: The Grand Hall at The Manchester Hotel, 941 Manchester Street, Lexington

Website: https://themanchesterky.com/experiences/#!/event/2e64b6d7-8999-4ddf-8a37-b4bff732450b