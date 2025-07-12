Lexington Restaurant Week at Dudley's on Short

The 2025 Lexington Restaurant Week is coming up July 17-27 and celebrates dozens of the best locally owned restaurants featuring special dishes and deals. Dudley's on Short has been a Lexington staple and culinary trailblazer since 1981. The award-winning restaurant in the heart of downtown Lexington prioritizes local foods, preparing the finest ingredients simply and with exceptional hospitality. Bradley Hoffman, executive chef of Dudley's on Short, gives Jennifer Palumbo a taste of their Lexington Restaurant Week specials including brussel Caesar, chilled sweet corn bisque, hot fried Maitake mushroom, grilled flank steak, pork tenderloin, and mahi-mahi. You can find the complete Lexington Restaurant Week menu at Menus - Lexington Restaurant Week.

Address: 259 West Short Street, Lexington

Phone: (859) 252-1010

Website: Dudley's - Home

Lexington Restaurant Week Menu and Reservations: Menus - Lexington Restaurant Week

