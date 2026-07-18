Lexington Restaurant Week at Palmers Fresh Grill

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Enjoy delicious meals with a beautiful lakeside view at Palmers Fresh Grill. The restaurant at Lexington Green features the freshest seafood, as well as tender, juicy steaks, chicken, and chops. All are prepared to perfection and paired with an exquisite wine selection and craft cocktails.

Jennifer Palumbo takes you to Palmers Fresh Grill to see what's on the menu for 2026 Lexington Restaurant Week.

Palmers Fresh Grill

Address: 161 Lexington Green Circle

Phone: (859) 273-0103

Website: Palm ers Fresh Grill — Fresh Seafood and Patio Dining - Lexington, Kentucky