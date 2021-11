The Lexington Singers will share their talents on stage this weekend.

Their fall concert, "The light within us," will shine a light on one of the oldest hymns in the Christian tradition using music and photography.

The Lexington Singers' "The Light Within Us" is this Sunday afternoon at 3:00, at Calvary Baptist Church on East High Street in Lexington.

You can get tickets to the concert at lexsing.org.