Lexington sisters complete 50 Yard Challenge

Two Lexington sisters took on a social media challenge with a lawnmower. Amya and Ashanti Cloud have completed the 50 Yard Challenge started by Rodney Smith Jr. The Alabama man travels the country cutting lawns for free for people in need and runs a non-profit called 'Raising Men and Women Lawn Care Service. He gives every child who mows at least 50 lawns for free a new lawnmower, blower, weed eater, shirts, and certificates. Smith visited the Bryan Station High School students to thank them and give them their gifts.

You can follow the sisters on their new Facebook page called "You Mow Girls Lawn Service." You can help their cause by donating here.