Lexington student is 'Doodle for Google' finalist

Milo Golding is in the top five of the Doodle for Google competition. After a nationwide vote, the Lexington Christian Academy student won the grades 10 through 12 category and a $5,000 scholarship. Judges will decide the grand prize winner. The winner will be announced next month. The grand prize includes a $30,000 scholarship and their artwork featured on Google's home page. Milo shares what the contest means to him and his message to everyone who helped him get this far.