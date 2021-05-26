Lexington student is 'Doodle for Google' finalist

Milo Golding is in the top five of the Doodle for Google competition. After a nationwide vote, the Lexington Christian Academy student won the grades 10 through 12 category and a $5,000 scholarship. Judges will decide the grand prize winner. The winner will be announced next month. The grand prize includes a $30,000 scholarship and their artwork featured on Google's home page. Milo shares what the contest means to him and his message to everyone who helped him get this far.
Posted at 1:53 PM, May 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-26 13:53:09-04
