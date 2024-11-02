Lexington tattoo artist raising awareness for Kentucky foster kids

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Leiah Wainscott is still early on in her tattooing career, roughly a year and a half of professional experience.

Despite that, she's dove headfirst into it, excited to find a workplace to call home.

"Not only did I gain a spot at a shop, I gained a family that I didn’t even know," Wainscott said.

Family is a powerful subject for Wainscott.

She parked herself in Owingsville Friday morning on a mission to get support for kids in foster care.

“I’m out here trying to get more people to come out to my event, Suitcases for Fosters," Wainscott said. "I want to give them a form of stability. A form of moving but you’re good.”

Suitcases have a special meaning for Wainscott, dating back to her time in the foster care system.

At just 15, she started moving from home to home, with a very specific memory tied to each departure.

"The one thing I remember from moving to different homes was they grab the trash bag. They grab the trash bag and they throw your clothes in it and you’re off to the next," Wainscott said.

“It didn’t matter what home or how many homes I was in. I wanted that home to choose to me, I wanted that home to adopt me and they didn’t it.”

Now with a child of her own and plans to foster, Wainscott survived her struggles in and out of foster care.

She's hopeful her event in November will bring the community together to support children walking the same path she did.

“If that means working hours upon hours giving out free tattoos for donations of suitcases and toys, that’s what I’m going to do.”

Suitcases for Fosters is happening Saturday, Nov. 23 from 12-5 p.m. at Boss Babe Tattoo on Richmond Road in Lexington.

Anyone donating a suitcase is encouraged to include a toy or activity in it for the kids/teens that receive them.