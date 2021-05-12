Lexington teacher is an international award finalist

A Lexington teacher is a finalist for an international award. Lucia Fraile, a 3rd grade dual language immersion teacher at Liberty Elementary School, is one of three finalists for the 2021 Teacher of the Year award presented by the Education Office of Spain to the United States and Canada. She shares why she loves teaching and how she is showing her students a whole new world.
Posted at 2:09 PM, May 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-12 14:09:43-04
