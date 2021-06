Milo Golding has big plans for the future after winning the 2021 National Doodle for Google Contest. The Lexington Christian Academy student won a $30,000 college scholarship and LCA won a $50,000 technology prize.

Milo's winning doodle called "Finding Hope" paid tribute to his father who died when Milo was 13. Milo has started a charity called Sanguine Path that helps children who have lost a loved one. You can learn more at sanguinepath.org.