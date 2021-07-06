Lexington teen gets national award for leadership

A Lexington teen has won a national award for exceptional leadership and efforts to make the world better. Emanuelle Sippy is one of 15 students chosen by the Helen Diller Family Foundation to receive $36,000 to further her initiative and education. Sippy was honored for her work with the Coping with COVID-19 Student-to-Student Study. You can read about her work at https://www.kystudentvoiceteam.org/coping-with-covid. The Henry Clay High School graduate will attend Princeton University this fall.