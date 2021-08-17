Lexington teen strikes a chord: Bella Walker sings at Dodger Stadium

A Lexington girl recently had a chance to sing at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. You can watch Bella Walker knock it out of the park with her rendition of the national anthem. The freshman at Lafayette High School's School for the Creative and Performing Arts shares her love of singing, and she sings the praises of her brother Walker Buehler, a superstar pitcher for the Dodgers.
Posted at 2:34 PM, Aug 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-17 14:34:38-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.